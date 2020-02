The thieves, who are yet to be arrested, are said to have made away with items such as two TV sets, a laptop, a decoder and cash of Gh¢13 which was in a drawer.

The incident is said to have left the MTTD officers in shock as no one was able to detect the robbery.

According to reports, the MTTD office is within the Community One district police command.

Pulse.com.gh understands the matter is currently under investigation.