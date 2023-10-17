‘This is false’ – Mahama reacts to ‘disinformation from Office of the President of Ghana’

“Akufo-Addo does not want to come to Volta Region to inspect the havoc of the spillage. If it was Ashanti Region he would have rushed there. Are Ewes not human beings too? Are Asantes more human beings than Ewes?” the quotes attributed to the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer read.

But reacting to the claims, Mahama accused the presidency of orchestrating what he refers to as “disinformation” to cause disaffection for him.

“This is false and they know it! Kindly ignore such acts of disinformation from the Office of the President of Ghana,” he said in a post on X on October 17, 2023.

He went on further to urge the general public to ignore the ‘false’ claims being attributed to him.

This development comes on the back of criticisms being unleashed on President Akufo-Addo following his comments on Monday, October 16 at Mepe, one of the hardest hit towns in the Volta Region by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

While addressing the chiefs and people of the area, he said although they did not vote for his party, he was there in his capacity as the President of the country.

“When these things happen and government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all. When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath as president for every single individual in Ghana, all people in Ghana, all districts and whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the President of all the people so Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you, and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and Government acts, Government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, then I shouldn't be here, because you don't vote for me. But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party,” the President said among other things.

