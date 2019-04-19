Galamseyers are still operating on the Pra River and have caused massive destruction to the country's environment and particularly polluted water bodies, destroyed arable and farmlands as well as the forest covers.

The illegal miners operating close to the river has seriously affected water supply in most parts of the Western Region.

The water colour has turned brownish with oily substances visible on the surface of the River.

River Pra is one of the major rivers in the Western Region that serves as a source of raw water for treatment by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for distribution to more than one million residents in the Wassa East, Shama and Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

But the activities of galamsey has rendered the river unwholesome and threaten the very survival of the river and other surrounding water bodies.