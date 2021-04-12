RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

This is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo has welcomed Twitter’s decision to establish its headquarters in Ghana for its operations in Africa.

According to him, this is just the beginning of a beautiful partnership between the microblogging and social networking service and Ghana.

On Monday, April 12, 2021. Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey made the announcement to set up its first Africa presence in Ghana.

In a short tweet, he wrote: “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Reacting to this, President Akufo-Addo described Twitter’s decision to make Ghana its operations hub in Africa as “excellent news.”

“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country,” Ghana’s President tweeted.

“As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector.

“These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Twitter said it chose Ghana because the country is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.

“Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa,” Twitter added in a statement.

