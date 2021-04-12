This is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Reacting to this, President Akufo-Addo described Twitter’s decision to make Ghana its operations hub in Africa as “excellent news.”

“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country,” Ghana’s President tweeted.

“As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the dev’t of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector.