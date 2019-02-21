The president touched on a host of issues including the topic on vigilante groups in politics. Addressing vigilantism, Nana Addo told the two political parties in the country, the NPP and the NDC to fix the problem.

“I want to use the platform of this message to make a sincere, passionate appeal to the leaders of the two main political parties in our country, NPP and NDC, to come together, as soon as possible, preferably next week, to agree on appropriate measures to bring an end to this worrying and unacceptable phenomenon of vigilantism in our body politic,” Nana Addo said.

He also admonished Ghanaians to take lessons from the Menzgold saga saying:

“As the authorities try to unravel the intricacies of the Menzgold saga I admonish Ghanaians to learn the necessary lessons, even as State institutions work to bring a resolution and those who indulged in criminal activities, are brought to justice.”

One of the highlights of the president’s address to the nation was at the end when he showed millennials he still got it when it comes to being romantic with his better half.

President Akufo Addo and the First Lady of Ghana shared a quick kiss on national TV after his State of the Nation Address, leaving onlookers in their feelings as he and Rebecca spread love across the room.

This photo of Nana Addo and Rebecca sharing a kiss on national TV will get you in your feelings.