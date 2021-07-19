COVID-19 update: Three things you should know as Ghana's numbers increase

The case was detected from a passenger arriving in the country through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Since then, Ghana has began seeing an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases, especially in Kumasi and in Accra.

Health Minister says he acted out of frustration in Sputnik V purchase

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu has admitted that he independently approved the purchase of a $64.6 million contract for Sputnik V Vaccine from Russia out of frustration.

He told the Ad Hoc Committee of Parliament tasked to probe the controversial Sputnik V vaccines procurement agreement that accumulated frustrations to procure the vaccines for the country compelled him to disregard parliamentary approval as required by Article 181 5 of the 1992 constitution.

In the minister’s justification, he had plans to formally seek parliamentary approval after independently approving the $64.6 million contract.

“... the best at the time was what I did. For prudence, at the time of the pandemic and my frustrations, I would not say so. If it were now, that would have been different.”

SHS students mid-semester break poses a challenge for COVID-19 fight – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said it disagrees with a directive from the Ghana Education Service (GES) to all Headmasters/Headmistresses to allow Form 3 Senior High School students to go home on mid-semester break.

The mid-semester break is scheduled from tomorrow, Tuesday, 20 July to Sunday, July 25, 2021.

But the GHS in a statement noted that in the midst of the current outbreak of COVID-19, the mid-semester break may present a challenge to the already precarious situation of COVID-19 in schools and in the general population.

“It may also present challenges to containing existing outbreaks in schools,” the statement noted.

Kumasi recorded 200-plus Delta variant cases and 10 deaths in July – KMA

The Kumasi Metropolis in a statement revealed that it has recorded over 200 cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus with 10 mortalities occurring at different centres from July 1, to July 13, 2021.

This KMA statement signed by the PRO Henrietta A.K Aboagye opined.

According to the statement, the upsurge of the new cases in the metropolis, has been attributed to the general disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols at funerals, parties and other social gatherings.