He, therefore, called on those fortunate enough not to facing the harsh challenges to extend help to others.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder said this the funeral of Nana Ama Obu Derby-Michaelis, mother of Vice President of the Ship Owners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG), Adam Imoru Ayarna.

"We all know how hard things are in Ghana right now,” he said.

The former Ghanaian leader also called on Ghanaians to be each other's keeper during these difficult period.

"Things are not going too well for a lot of people. So I am pleading with all of you, the way things are, we have no choice but to help one another", he added.