The appointment of Togbe Sri to lead the mediation effort in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute was announced by president Nana Akufo-Addo during his tour of the region.

The President rallied some goodwill from the chiefs and people of the Nanumba land, urging them to support the Awoamefia when peace talks commence, myjoyonline reports.

Two royal gates - Dasana Andani family and Nakpaa Naa Dawuni family have been in an acrimonious and violent struggle over the rightful ruler of Bimbilla following the murder of Naa Dasana Andani in 2013.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 23, declared the Dasana Andani Family rightful rulers of Bimbilla following a protracted chieftaincy dispute that had led to the death of many people, including Naa Andani in 2014.

The five-member panel of the apex court reaffirmed the decisions of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs that declared Naa Andani as the legitimate chief of the area.