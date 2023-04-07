Top 5 mega projects ongoing in Ghana

We take a look at some of the 5 top ongoing mega projects in Ghana.

Accra Trade Fair Centre Reconstruction

The new modern mix-use development includes the reconstruction of the Ghana Trade Fair and will include multiple hotels, retail, convention, exhibition, commercial, and leisure facilities.

Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited is the client and the architect is Adjaye Associates.

Marine Drive Project

The main aim of the project is to leverage the tourism sector as a transformative economic entity for the West African country’s and people’s benefit.

The project is designed by Adjaye Associates, an award-winning architectural and design firm with studios in Accra, London, and New York, that is led by Sir David Adjaye, a Ghanaian-British architect.

The project seeks to redevelop Accra’s waterfront that stretches from the black stars square to the coastline, culminating in a coastal overlook with broad, dramatic scenery across the Gulf of Guinea, into a new public infrastructure that features commercial, exhibition centers, offices, a beach soccer pitch, recreational, and retail facilities.

Appolonia City

Developed over a nine-square-kilometer site, the project will include the construction of 25 thousand housing units, a light industrial park, and a central business district.

It is developed by Rendeavour Ghana and New Africa Construction is doing the construction work.

Accra, Nsawam railway

The Railway Project involves the upgrade of the narrow-gauge railway line that runs between the two towns which are roughly 43 kilometers apart into a standard gauge railway line.

The project is handled by KEC International Limited, the flagship company of RPG Group, India’s second-largest manufacturer of electric power transmission towers, and one of the largest Power transmission, engineering, procurement, and construction companies in the world.

Kumasi - Paga railway

The 595-kilometer rail line will link Kumasi in the country’s center to Paga in the north on the Burkina Faso border.

The project is expected to facilitate the transportation of passengers and freight cargo from the South to the North of Ghana and onward to Burkina Faso and the Sahelian region.