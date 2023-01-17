ADVERTISEMENT
Traditional leaders in Buipe team up with police, soldiers to restore peace after bloody clash

A joint military and police team has been deployed to Buipe in the Savannah Region to help restore law and order in the area following a bloody clash.

Violence erupted when some residents of the area besieged the Damongo Police Station and the Palace of Buipewura on Monday to demand the release of eight persons arrested for their alleged involvement in the burning of some houses belonging to Fulanis.

According to citinewsroom.com, the protesters are reportedly against the enskinment of a Fulani as chief of Mande, a suburb of Buipe, arguing the practice was a breach of the Gonja traditions.

In an attempt to disperse the rampaging youth, the police fired warning shots, which resulted in the injury of two of the protesters. One of the victims was reportedly shot in the shoulder.

Meanwhile, the security agencies are working in collaboration with the traditional authorities in the area to restore peace and order.

The Secretary of Buipewura Jinapor II, Neripewura Abubakari Kitson Panfia told Citi News that the palace would work with the police to bring the situation under control.

“The Buipewura listens to his subjects and so for us at Buipe, our palace is safe. As we speak, there are some police and military officers who are here guarding the palace,” he is quoted as saying.

It is reported that the 155 armoured Regiment of the Ghana armed forces has taken over Damongo police stations in order to protect lives and properties.

