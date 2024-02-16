Tragic accident at Nkawkaw kills 3 school children and a teacher

Myjoyonline.com reports eyewitnesses as saying that the driver of the Nissan Patrol attempted an unauthorised U-turn while driving on the shoulder of the road from the Accra-Kumasi direction near Nanchia.

The victims, including the female teacher identified as Dorcas Dede, tragically lost their lives while receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw, where they were rushed after the accident.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the victims, comprising pupils of Ampeah Memorial School and their teachers, were returning home after school. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver of the minibus used an unauthorized route to join the Nkawkaw bypass at Nanchia, driving on the shoulder of the road before attempting the U-turn.

In the collision, sixteen individuals, including the bus driver, 11 pupils, and another female teacher, were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, four of them, including three boys and the teacher Dorcas Dede, succumbed to their injuries.

The District Chief Executive for Atwima Kwanwoma, his driver, and three other passengers on board the Nissan Patrol were also admitted to the hospital but were reported to be in stable condition.

Three out of six pupils initially taken to the Agyarkwa Hospital were later referred to the Koforidua General Hospital for further treatment, leaving three pupils and another female teacher, identified as Bernice Agyei, still under observation at Agyarkwa Hospital.

The news of the accident spread rapidly, prompting many residents, especially parents of Ampeah Memorial School students, to rush to the hospitals in search of their children.