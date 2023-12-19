Trainee nurses and midwives threaten demonstration over arrears

The Association said its members were tired of the empty promises and failed assurances despite getting financial clearance from the Finance Ministry for two years' arrears.

“We, the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees Association (GNMTA), pen this message with heartfelt disappointment and sorrow,” a section of the statement said.

“Our previous appeals, efforts, and the issuance of an ultimatum have all been in vain. Despite our unwavering dedication and commitment to our noble profession, we are consistently met with the unjust negligence of our rightful entitlements.”

GNMTA further fumed that “out of the two years' worth of arrears and the seven months' clearance received from the Ministry of Finance, we have merely received payment for two months.”

The Association said its members have been left “bewildered, undervalued, and profoundly wounded” and will, therefore hit the streets if the government doesn’t pay its arrears.

“The ramifications of this inequitable treatment upon our education, careers, and personal well-being cannot be overstated.

“As frontline healthcare providers, we forsake our own comforts in order to serve our communities and safeguard the health and well-being of our fellow citizens. Yet, we are disregarded, treated as an afterthought, and burdened with financial instability.