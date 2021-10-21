Transport fares may go up soon - GPRTU hints

Ghanaians have once again been slapped with another increase in pump prices of fuel.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased fuel prices at least 7% at the pumps on Saturday, October 16, 2021, and this is the ninth consecutive time in the year the prices of petroleum products have gone up.

The Industrial Relations Officer for the Accra branch of the GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Imoro speaking on the increment explained that although the association has met with the government, they are left with no other option than to increase their fares considering the rate at which fuel prices are going up.

Speaking to the media, Alhaji Abass Imoro said the government has not been fair to the association despite contractual assurances of stabilising the prices of fuel that will lead to maintaining transport fares at least in the short term since they were last increased in June 2021.