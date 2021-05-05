Transport fares to go up by 20% - GRPTU

The expected increase in transport fares is due to the rise in petroleum products effected by the government from May 1.

“We are looking to increase the fares because our argument doesn’t rely on the increase or decrease of fuel prices alone. Before the budget was laid before government, we were advocating for an increase in transport fares and after the budget was read we were told to wait for its approval. So, tomorrow’s meeting will determine whether we will do a 10, 15, or 20% adjustment to the fare,” the Union said.

Speaking on Citi FM, the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire Adogma stated that the Union was advised to wait until the new fuel prices were released so that they could factor in the new prices into the transport fare hikes.

Pulse Ghana