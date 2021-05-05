Transport fares to go up by 20% - GRPTU

According to the Union, they will come up with the hike after their emergency meeting today.
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has served notice that transport fares are likely to go up by 20% after today.
The expected increase in transport fares is due to the rise in petroleum products effected by the government from May 1.
“We are looking to increase the fares because our argument doesn’t rely on the increase or decrease of fuel prices alone. Before the budget was laid before government, we were advocating for an increase in transport fares and after the budget was read we were told to wait for its approval. So, tomorrow’s meeting will determine whether we will do a 10, 15, or 20% adjustment to the fare,” the Union said.
Speaking on Citi FM, the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire Adogma stated that the Union was advised to wait until the new fuel prices were released so that they could factor in the new prices into the transport fare hikes.
“We had a meeting last Thursday with the Transport Ministry but we did not conclude on anything because the information that was given to us was that by May 1, 2021, there will be another rollout of fuel prices so the indication was that we should just hold on, and then after the release of the new fuel prices, we can incorporate that, We’ll have a meeting [today], Wednesday, May 5, 2021, and come out with the adequate fare increment that will remedy the situation for our members,” he stated.
