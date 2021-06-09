RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Watch video: Truck loaded with yam falls off ferry into Oti river

A truck from Dambai has plunged into the Oti river at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality in the Oti Region.

The truck loaded with tubers of yam was traveling from Dambai to Kete-Krachi at the time of the accident.

Eyewitnesses said the truck in an attempt to enter a ferry at the Dambai side of the river accidentally fell into the River.

According to them, to pull the truck, the divers must first offload the yam from the vehicle.

They said the driver and mates were saved adding that no casualty was recorded.

It will be recalled that in October 2020, a Kia truck loaded with yam fell off from a ferry into a river and gone missing at Dambai.

Eyewitnesses blamed the accident on the poor state of the ferry and called on the government to intervene to fix it for them.

Watch the video below:

