Two repair vessels en route for undersea cable repairs

The four Submarine Cable Service Providers, namely SAT-3, ACE, WACS, and MainOne have been actively engaged in coordinating the repair efforts with the NCA.

NCA update states that the repair vessel departed from Cape Town, South Africa, on March 19, 2024, and is projected to arrive at the fault area by March 29, 2024. Repair works are set to commence immediately, with completion anticipated by the second week of April 2024.

MainOne, WACS, and ACE: In a collaborative effort, these providers have commissioned a joint repair vessel, which embarked from London, UK, on March 24, 2024. It is scheduled to reach its initial point of call by April 8, 2024.

The projected timelines for restoration are as follows:

ACE: Expected completion by April 17, 2024

WACS: Expected completion by April 28, 2024

MainOne: Expected completion by May 9, 2024

The NCA has cautioned that these dates are tentative and may be subject to change based on various factors encountered during the repair process.