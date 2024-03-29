In a recent update provided by the NCA, it was revealed that the repair operations are progressing, with two vessels assigned to address the issues affecting critical undersea cables.
Two repair vessels en route for undersea cable repairs
Efforts to restore disrupted data services caused by damaged submarine cables on March 14, 2024, are currently underway, with the dispatch of two repair vessels announced by the National Communications Authority (NCA).
The four Submarine Cable Service Providers, namely SAT-3, ACE, WACS, and MainOne have been actively engaged in coordinating the repair efforts with the NCA.
NCA update states that the repair vessel departed from Cape Town, South Africa, on March 19, 2024, and is projected to arrive at the fault area by March 29, 2024. Repair works are set to commence immediately, with completion anticipated by the second week of April 2024.
MainOne, WACS, and ACE: In a collaborative effort, these providers have commissioned a joint repair vessel, which embarked from London, UK, on March 24, 2024. It is scheduled to reach its initial point of call by April 8, 2024.
The projected timelines for restoration are as follows:
- ACE: Expected completion by April 17, 2024
- WACS: Expected completion by April 28, 2024
- MainOne: Expected completion by May 9, 2024
The NCA has cautioned that these dates are tentative and may be subject to change based on various factors encountered during the repair process.
The disruption caused by the damaged submarine cables has led to significant challenges for telecommunications and internet service providers, impacting businesses, educational institutions, and individuals reliant on digital connectivity.
