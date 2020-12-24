According to Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the usual 13 weeks of lectures will be delivered over a course of six weeks, resulting in more lecture hours, which will be followed by a week of revision and two weeks of examinations.

In a statement signed by her, Prof Appiah Amfo said online lectures will still take place for both undergraduate and graduate students with the face-to-face mode of teaching being available for practical and clinical courses while enforcing the necessary Covid-19 safety protocols.

She added that the Sakai Learning Management System (LMS) will be the key medium where learning materials will be disbursed.

“The mode of final examinations will be communicated soon,” she added.

She also entreated the dean and directors to ensure the provision of tutorial services within their units and encouraged students to make use of peer tutoring.

She added that measures have been taken to upgrade the university’s information technology (IT) infrastructure and the bandwidth of the Wi-Fi on campus will be extended to meet the needs of the student population.

“Computer laboratories at UGCS, Balme Library and the various Colleges will be made available to students without appropriate technological devices,” she added.

Prof Appiah Amfo said that counselling support will be provided by the Careers and Counselling Centre (CCC) via careers@st. uq.edu.qh or careers@uq.edu.qh and entreated students to take advantage of it.

UG announces approved mode of teaching and learning for 2020/21 academic year

The campus, just like others across the country was closed in early March to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.