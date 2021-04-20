Pantang teenager cries for help as index finger rots away after wearing stolen ‘spiritual’ ring

The news website reported the teenager as recounting how he visited a jewelry stand to buy a chain he had been sent for. However, when he entered the shop, he spotted a silver ring which he desired to own but did not have money to buy it so, he stole it instead.

Pantang teenager's index finger rots away after wearing stolen ‘spiritual’ ring Pulse Ghana

Seth Omari Boateng disclosed that he hid the ring inside a cloth and succeeded in escaping with it but he is now paying for it dearly.

He is further reported as saying that for over a week now, the ring has been unable to come off but rather keeps eating into his flesh.

Assembly Member of the area identified as Obedeka is pleading for help to save his subject after a Beninois spiritualist has reportedly diagnosed the ring as one made for spiritual sale.

A couple of weeks ago, a similar situation befell another teenager whose hand was rotting away after he put his friend’s ring which was said to be a spiritual one on his finger.