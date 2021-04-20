RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Pantang teenager cries for help as index finger rots away after wearing stolen ‘spiritual’ ring

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A teenager at Pantang in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region is seeking help to free his index finger from a ring he had stolen from a vendor about a week ago.

Pantang teenager's index finger rots away after wearing stolen ‘spiritual’ ring

Pulse Ghana

According to Adomonline.com, the young man who identified himself as Seth Omari Boateng narrated that the ring is proving deadly, giving him sleepless nights.

Recommended articles

The news website reported the teenager as recounting how he visited a jewelry stand to buy a chain he had been sent for. However, when he entered the shop, he spotted a silver ring which he desired to own but did not have money to buy it so, he stole it instead.

Pantang teenager's index finger rots away after wearing stolen ‘spiritual’ ring
Pantang teenager's index finger rots away after wearing stolen ‘spiritual’ ring Pantang teenager's index finger rots away after wearing stolen ‘spiritual’ ring Pulse Ghana

Seth Omari Boateng disclosed that he hid the ring inside a cloth and succeeded in escaping with it but he is now paying for it dearly.

He is further reported as saying that for over a week now, the ring has been unable to come off but rather keeps eating into his flesh.

READ ALSO: Fake soldier jailed 15 years for duping a chief over recruitment

Assembly Member of the area identified as Obedeka is pleading for help to save his subject after a Beninois spiritualist has reportedly diagnosed the ring as one made for spiritual sale.

Pantang teenager's index finger rots away after wearing stolen ‘spiritual’ ring
Pantang teenager's index finger rots away after wearing stolen ‘spiritual’ ring Pantang teenager's index finger rots away after wearing stolen ‘spiritual’ ring Pulse Ghana

A couple of weeks ago, a similar situation befell another teenager whose hand was rotting away after he put his friend’s ring which was said to be a spiritual one on his finger.

The young man was later reported to have been saved by a spiritualist.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]