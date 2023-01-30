Unemployment in Africa to worsen by 2030 if not addressed — Mahama

Mahama delivering a lecture on "Africa's Strategic Priorities and Global Role" at Chatham House, London, on Friday, January 27, 2023, said fragile governance institutions and corruption remain major bottlenecks in Africa adding that insecurity, terrorism, and insurgency have all reared their heads across some countries.

He said mammoth unemployment and limited economic opportunities continue to confront Africa.

He stated that the rate of unemployment is projected to worsen by 2030 if not addressed which is obviously, a threat to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals and Africa's Agenda 2063.

He stressed that the limited opportunities available to Africa's youth have created a distressing scenario and culminated in the biggest threat facing the continent and the world.