Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives calls for unity among nursing unions for better welfare

Leadership of UPNMG negotiated with Management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital in order to ensure that the aforementioned nurses are compensated to aid in their acquisition of a means of transport to work.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement, the UPNMG called for the various nursing unions to unite as it was unprecedented for a union to assist one who is not their member.

“It is also worth clarifying that the use of the effort of UPNMG to the benefit of a non-member is a practical definition of unity in diversity and ample demonstration of very high-level wisdom and knowledge on unionism that many unions constantly fail to recognize due to unnecessary political rancor”, portions of the statement read.

In furtherance, the UPNMG said that it has “requested for a binding and guiding document for future incidents”.

Pulse Ghana

Read the full statement below:

Warm greetings to all UPNMG members of Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and beyond.

The TTH Branch leadership of UPNMG has been on the negotiation table with management of TTH over three missing motor bikes belonging to three Nurses, two of whom are members of the UPNMG and the third person, a GRNMA member and by the divine grace of the uncreated creator (God) coupled with the proclivity of goodwill by the CEO of TTH, we are proud to announce for the information of members of UPNMG working in TTH and beyond that, all the two members of UPNMG including the GRNMA member have received cash as compensation from the hospital to enable them acquire means of transport to work.

It is also worth clarifying that the use of the effort of UPNMG to the benefit of a non-member is a practical definition of unity in diversity and ample demonstration of very high-level wisdom and knowledge on unionism that many unions constantly fail to recognize due to unnecessary political rancor. Members are therefore encouraged to emulate this excellent example set by UPNMG.

Leadership is also pleased to further reveal that, this remarkable achievement by UPNMG, is not just merely a relief to the previous pains and sufferings of the victims, but also an unprecedented precedent which will be added to records as the first time if not in history but for a very long time that, Nurses and Midwives have achieved such an enviable attention and justice.

Leadership also requested for a binding and guiding document for future incidents during our engagements but that has not yet been resolved, as a result we wish to advise all Nurses and Midwives working in TTH, especially members of UPNMG to do well and observe the following:

1. Get extra security locks for your bikes

2. Register your unregistered bikes and keep the documents including receipts and all other relevant documents of the bike properly.

3. Comply strictly with all the security measures and rules governing the parking lot We are therefore grateful to all UPNMG members for the opportunity given to us to lead and to the victims, we are simply beyond grateful for your patience and cooperation throughout the 22 months of engagements with management and sorry for the pain you have been through.

Thank you ……SIGNED……

NICHOLAS KWADJO ADU