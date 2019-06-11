The convict also known Jaga was handed a six years imprisonment by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of having carnal knowledge of an imbecile.

Facts of the case

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector John Asare Bediako, told the Court that the complainant, a farmer, resides in the same vicinity as the convict at Assin Damsame near Assin Praso in the Central Region, the GNA reports.

Inspector Bediako said the complainant normally leaves the victim in the care of her grandmother any time she goes out her due to victim's condition.

The Prosecution said on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at about 11:30hours the complainant’s grandmother left the victim home to fetch firewood, the victim went to the bathroom to take her bath but Appiah rushed on her there and had sexual intercourse with her.

He said the victim later informed her grandmother about the incident who quickly reported the matter to the police and a medical report form was issued to her to send the victim to the hospital for examination.

Detective Inspector Bediako said on Sunday, November 1, 2018 the victim's medical report from the Ankaful Hospital indicated that she had been raped.

He said Appiah bolted from the town but was later arrested by Assin Praso police from his hideout and during interrogation he confessed to the act and was handed over to Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

The court was presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.