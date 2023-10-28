ADVERTISEMENT
University of Ghana and Toyota inaugurates School of Engineering Sciences Training Centre

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The University of Ghana (UG) and Toyota Ghana have jointly inaugurated the School of Engineering Sciences Training Centre and a new Toyota branch at Legon, both facilities, with a combined value of $1 million, were generously supported by Toyota Ghana.

UG X Toyato

The Training Centre is equipped with three modernized lecture rooms, a Computer-Aided Design room featuring 40 computers and a 3D printer, as well as a training workshop complete with automobile simulators, test rigs, and vehicle hydraulic lifts.

Additionally, the Legon Toyota branch features a body and paint workshop, a service shop, spare parts sales, and a vehicle delivery center. Toyota Ghana has also provided a 30-seater Coaster bus to transport students to and from the Centre and as part of its engagement with the University, Toyota Ghana will supply $2 million worth of engineering equipment over 10 years and offer $100,000 in scholarships over the same duration.

Mr. Kohji Yanaka, Managing Director of Toyota Ghana, emphasized the company's commitment to Ghana's industrial development and its mission to execute impactful projects in the areas of Health, Education, Environment, and Road Safety within the communities it operates.

The partnership with the University aims to provide students with practical skills and experience that complement their education.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of UG, highlighted how the Centre would enhance students' practical training, bridging the gap between academia and industry training experiences, and ultimately better preparing students for employment and the workplace.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, commended the collaboration between the University and Toyota Ghana and encouraged other educational and research institutions to pursue similar partnerships.

He noted that such cooperation promotes academia-industry interactions, which in turn enhances students' skills and capabilities, preparing them for 21st-century education.

Source: GNA

