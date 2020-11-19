According to a notice from the Registrar of the university, the decision was taken to give students and parents some relief.

The students by this release, are directed to pay the exact amount they paid for the previous academic year for the 2020/2021 academic year.

“After due consideration, management of the University of Ghana has decided to reverse the fees published for the 2020-2021 academic year.”

“The 2019-2020 fees will therefore be applied for the 2020-2021 academic year. The new fees for the 2020-2021 academic year will, therefore, be published at the UG website.”

About a month ago, the management of the University of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Journalism increased the facility user fees for the next academic year.

The decision led to a mass protest on social media as the management of the two public universities were labeled as insensitive to the hardship brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

UG proposed a 12 percent increment while GIJ increased the fees by five percent.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has indicated that its plans to carry out the 2021 housing and population census will be affected by the reopening of schools in January 2021.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, highlighted that the reopening of schools remains a hindrance as some of the census activities are supposed to take place in schools.

He said the Service is employing all possible means to ensure that the census comes off in April and May 2021 as the President has directed.

However, the return of students to their respective campuses in January 2021 remains a “barrier” as classrooms will be needed “to determine the outcome of the census.”

Dr. Kobina Annim mentioned that the Service will resort to virtual means to gather data due to the presence of the Coronavirus.

He stated that adequate preparations have been made with all training materials developed and reviewed for the activity.