According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service: "Under the general surveillance, we have 401 cases that have reported positive."

He said, "We still have the 115 travelers quarantined and tested positive and enhanced contact-tracing in the last three weeks, we have 638 positives, bringing the number 1,154 cases as of today, 22 April 2020."

120 people have recovered with the death toll remaining at nine.

"Out of this, we have had about 120 recovered, it changed from the 99 in the last reporting," he added.