She said no Ghanaian can't say a policy of the current government hasn't benefited him or her or any member of their families.

The Minister said this in a rebuttal to the accusation that she said Ghanaians complaining of hardship under Nana Addo are witches.

While she denied making such a categorical statement, the underfire Minister however said the NPP government's achievements are visible for all to see.

She touted the NPP government’s achievements as remarkable and tangible and asserted that only blind propagandists would feign ignorance of these visible achievements which were obvious and had touched every home in this country.

Listing some remarkable achievements by government within a short period to buttress her assertion, the minister described them as unprecedented and challenged the youth of the party to propagate the achievements to avoid further propaganda from its main political opponents.

Among the achievements which need to be trumpeted she said were in relation to promises made included; the digital address system, stabilization of the cedi, national ID card system, restoration of nursing trainee allowances, free Senior High School (SHS) programme and stabilizing our power to boost industrialization among others.