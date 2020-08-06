Prof. Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament issued the directive after the Minister failed to honour an invitation for the third time.

Ursula Owusu was expected to provide answers in relation to the work of Kelni GVG, a company awarded a contract to independently monitor the revenue of telecommunication companies.

On Wednesday, August 8, 2020, the minister failed to appear for the third time to provide answers to questions filed by Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampam, Sam George.

The MP submitted his question to parliament on May 25, 2020, to have information on the incremental revenue generated by Kelni GVG since they commenced operations in 2018.

Kelni-GVG

The Speaker of Parliament was concerned that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful did not submit any written answers in her absence.

He, therefore, directed that the minister "makes herself available on Friday (August 8, 2020) to provide answers to the relevant questions."

Concerns raised on Kelni GVG deal

The contract which some Ghanaians waged relentless crusades against accused the Communications Ministry, headed by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of engaging in a fraudulent act solely to 'rape' the country with the award of a 10-year contract worth $178 million to Kelni-GVG.

The contract, according to policy think-tanks is needless as it amounts to duplication of jobs which will result in the depletion of the country's resources.

The controversial $89 million contracts are expected to block revenue losses in the telecommunication sector and sim box fraud.