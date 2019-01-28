Last weekend, the police disclosed that they have arrested fifteen (15) people in connection with the kidnappings at Odumasi in the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate the investigators from the UK and US were requested by the Ghana Police Service to solve the kidnappings.

In a related development, the Director General of the CID, DCOP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, together with the top hierarchy of the Western Regional Police Command visited the families of the three kidnapped girls in separate meetings in Takoradi during the weekend.

The CID boss said the investigative team on the case had been beefed up and assured the families of intensified efforts to rescue the girls.

She also told families of the kidnapped girls when that the President had instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to prioritize investigations into the case.

The kidnapping incidents in the Western Region have triggered widespread support for the traumatised families and a social media campaign by Ghanaians urging the police to be more aggressive in finding the missing girls.