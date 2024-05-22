US university confers doctorate degree on Ghana’s Kira Forex

The university highlighted Kira Forex's exceptional role in wealth creation in Ghana and Africa, praising her for being a leading and inspirational figure. Her work as a forex trader and philanthropist, along with her social media advocacy, has opened many Ghanaians and Africans to opportunities in forex trading and supported the welfare of the underprivileged.

Prowess University emphasized that Kira Forex exemplifies how African women can utilize digital platforms to achieve financial independence and break free from poverty. Her influence in the forex industry is seen as pivotal to its development in Africa.

During her acceptance speech to an audience of esteemed university officials and fellow honorees, Kira Forex urged African women to take control of their financial futures. She shared her journey from modest beginnings, attributing her success to discipline, commitment, and a willingness to learn.

"Women should be financially independent regardless of their background. As a woman, you need to be responsible for your finances and achieve financial independence. No one is going to give that to you; you have to go out there and do it yourself," she stated.

The ceremony was part of the 'Africa’s Under 40 CEOs' event, celebrating young African business leaders. Kira Forex's doctorate is the latest in a series of accolades, including Most Influential Trader and Best Forex Trader in Singapore, Outstanding Service Award in Nigeria, Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Award in Uganda, and Best Female Forex Trader of the Year in South Africa.

About Kira Forex

Lamidi Sikira, known as Kira Forex, has been a prominent figure in the financial sector for over a decade. She is a forex trader, author, mentor, portfolio manager, and coach. Her deep understanding of financial markets and the global economy distinguishes her in the industry.

In 2022, Kira founded The Kira Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals in Ghana and across Africa through various programs and social causes. Her foundation focuses on improving the lives of youths and the elderly, demonstrating her commitment to societal betterment.