According to the Ghana Immigration Service, the USA deported 40 Ghanaians for offences ranging from the trafficking of banned substances, assault, vehicle theft, burglary, fraud, domestic violence and immigration-related issues.

While Saudi Arabia deported 12 Ghanaian females aged from 20 to 30 years for illegal stay.

A statement issued by the Assistant Superintendent Barbara Sam, in charge of Public Relations at the Kotoka International Airport said the USA deportees comprise 38 males and two females arrived on board a chartered flight US, Omni Air International Boeing 777-OAE 328.

According to the statement, 38 of them arrived on a travel certificate issued by the Ghana Mission in Washington DC whilst two of them on Ghanaian passports.

The statement further said 16 of them were from Greater Accra, 10 from Ashanti, two from Brong-Ahafo and two from the Western regions.

The remaining were two from Central Region, three from Eastern and three from Volta regions, according to the statement.