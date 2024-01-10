ADVERTISEMENT
UTAG/TUTAG threatens strike following walkout from FWSC meeting

Gideon Nicholas Day

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) staged a walkout this morning from a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), signaling rising tensions in the ongoing negotiations.

Section of UTAG and TUTAG leadership
Section of UTAG and TUTAG leadership

The associations expressed dissatisfaction with what they perceive as a lack of good faith, contempt, and a lackadaisical attitude from the Employer/FWSC during discussions on crucial aspects of their conditions of service.

UTAG/ TUTAG Meeting
UTAG/ TUTAG Meeting Pulse Ghana

Expressing their frustration, the two associations declared that they would no longer tolerate what they view as gross disrespect and a lack of commitment towards addressing their legitimate concerns for improved conditions of service. UTAG and TUTAG made it clear that they are unwilling to participate in meetings that do not result in tangible benefits for their members.

UTAG/ TUTAG Meeting
UTAG/ TUTAG Meeting Pulse Ghana
In a stern warning, the associations conveyed that the voices of University Lecturers would soon be heard in a language that the Employer/Government would better understand.

This latest development raises concerns about the possibility of a looming strike as UTAG and TUTAG take a firm stand in advocating for their members' rights and improved working conditions.

In January 2022, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) embarked on an indefinite strike. Citing the "worsening conditions of service" and expressing dissatisfaction with the inadequate response from the employer. UTAG initiated a strike that persisted for an unprecedented three months, marking it as one of the lengthiest Teacher Unions strikes in Ghana's history.

This resolute action underscored the severity of the concerns raised by UTAG and the urgency they attributed to addressing the pressing issues affecting their members.

Gideon Nicholas Day

