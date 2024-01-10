UTAG/TUTAG threatens strike following walkout from FWSC meeting

Pulse Ghana

Expressing their frustration, the two associations declared that they would no longer tolerate what they view as gross disrespect and a lack of commitment towards addressing their legitimate concerns for improved conditions of service. UTAG and TUTAG made it clear that they are unwilling to participate in meetings that do not result in tangible benefits for their members.



In a stern warning, the associations conveyed that the voices of University Lecturers would soon be heard in a language that the Employer/Government would better understand.

This latest development raises concerns about the possibility of a looming strike as UTAG and TUTAG take a firm stand in advocating for their members' rights and improved working conditions.

In January 2022, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) embarked on an indefinite strike. Citing the "worsening conditions of service" and expressing dissatisfaction with the inadequate response from the employer. UTAG initiated a strike that persisted for an unprecedented three months, marking it as one of the lengthiest Teacher Unions strikes in Ghana's history.