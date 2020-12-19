Collins Owusu Amankwah accused Mahama of inciting supporters of the NDC to cause trouble following his loss in the presidential elections.

According to him, the former president was behind the numerous demonstrations that have taken place across the country since the election results were announced.

Vice-Chairman of Parliament’s Interior and Defence Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah

“He [Mahama] should be arrested for instigating party foot-soldiers to perpetrate violence through demonstrations across the country after he lost the election,” Mr. Owusu Amankwah said, as quoted by Adomonline.

“If you are seen to be instigating party supporters to perpetrate violence by burning tyres and throwing stones, then he [Mahama] as a ringleader must be held responsible. So, he must be arrested to advise his supporters that enough is enough.”

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, meanwhile, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

Mr. Owusu Amankwah, who is also Chairman of Parliament’s Assurance Committee, said the National Peace Council must call Mahama to order.

“All because the elections did not go his favour so Ghana should burn or if people will die, he doesn’t care, the National Peace Council, faith-based organisations and the moral society should call the former President Mahama to order that enough is enough.

“He is an apology to opposition leaders in Africa and for that matter even the whole world, why is he disturbing the peace of this country?” he added.