As the 12th child of his father's 18 children, Dr. Bawumia attended the Sakasaka Primary school in Tamale, and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975.

After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom where he studied banking and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB). He was President of the Ghana United Nations Students’ Association (GUNSA) for 1981. He took a First Class Honours Degree in Economics at Buckingham University in 1987.

Bawumia returned to Ghana in 2000 to work as an economist at the Bank of Ghana. He rose from Senior Economist to Head of Department, and subsequently as Special Assistant to the Governor of the Bank. President John Kufuor appointed Bawumia as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana in June 2006.

He was nominated as the running mate to the New Patriotic Party candidate in the 2008 elections, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Candidate Akufo-Addo re-nominated him in 2016 and they won the elections comfortably in that year for him to become the Vice President of Ghana.

Vice President Bawumia is a patron of the Lepers Aid Ghana and an advocate of cured lepers and has been supporting them with donations over the years.

Dr Bawumia sponsored the construction of a two-bedroom house for an 82-year old cured leper, Madam Daari Pogo, who was abandoned by her family and was sheltering in a mud house in Motori in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.