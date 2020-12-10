The deceased, who is a founding member of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is said to have died after battling a short illness.

According to a report by Asaaseradio.com, Mr. Newman died earlier today at the Legon Hospital in Accra.

He served as the director of research at the Presidency until his demise - a position he has held since 2017.

The deceased previously worked at the Economic Research and Planning Services of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

He also had working stints with the Western Castings Limited and the Ghana Exim Economic Consultants.

Victor Newman is the father of the newly-elected Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman.