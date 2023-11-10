‘I still don’t have $1 million’ – Victoria Hamah jokes about $1 million Vickyleaks controversy

The gender activist lost her job as a deputy Minister in November 2013 after an audio recording of her voice was leaked into the public.

On the leaked audio, Ms Hamah was alleged to have claimed she intended to make a $1 million fortune before retiring from politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was subsequently embroiled in controversy, with pressure from the public forcing then-President John Mahama to relieve her of her post.

A letter signed by then Minister for Information, Mahama Ayariga, communicated the President's decision, but was silent on the real reason for relievibg her of her duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten years on from the incident, Ms. Hamah took to the social media platform, Facebook, to joke that she still hasn’t laid hands on the $1 million.

“I still don’t have the $1 million oo,” she wrote on her page, accompanied by a laughing emoji to indicate it was a light-hearted comment.

Ms. Hamah is currently the Executive Director of the Progressive Organisation for Women Advancement (POWA).