‘I still don’t have $1 million’ – Victoria Hamah jokes about $1 million Vickyleaks controversy
Former deputy Minister for Communications, Victoria Hamah, has joked about her dismissal which happened 10 years ago over a $1 million controversy.
Recommended articles
The gender activist lost her job as a deputy Minister in November 2013 after an audio recording of her voice was leaked into the public.
On the leaked audio, Ms Hamah was alleged to have claimed she intended to make a $1 million fortune before retiring from politics.
She was subsequently embroiled in controversy, with pressure from the public forcing then-President John Mahama to relieve her of her post.
A letter signed by then Minister for Information, Mahama Ayariga, communicated the President's decision, but was silent on the real reason for relievibg her of her duty.
Ten years on from the incident, Ms. Hamah took to the social media platform, Facebook, to joke that she still hasn’t laid hands on the $1 million.
“I still don’t have the $1 million oo,” she wrote on her page, accompanied by a laughing emoji to indicate it was a light-hearted comment.
Ms. Hamah is currently the Executive Director of the Progressive Organisation for Women Advancement (POWA).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh