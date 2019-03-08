In reality, the day is largely ignored in many countries or has lost its significance in others.

The Progressive Organisation for Women's Advancement (POWA) joined the International Community to commemorate the 2019 International Women's Day.

The Global theme for the 2019 International Women's Day celebration is, "Think equal, build smart, innovate for change," with POWA choosing, "Balance for better highlights the urgent need for a gender balanced world," as its theme.

In a statement issued by the Director of the POWA, Victoria Hammah, it said "POWA is committed and is in solidarity with all actors in the women's liberation struggle who recognise that a gender balanced world can be achieved by building collective efforts and cohesive networks to influence society on this important matter."

"POWA is commited to the cause of achieving women's right as an integral aspect of attaining universal human rights," it added.