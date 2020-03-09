The state of sanitation in Accra is increasingly becoming disheartening by the day and continues to pose serious health threats to residents of the capital and an embarrassment to the country in general.

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has attributed waste management challenges in the country to mainly erroneous attitudes in people.

He, therefore, called for attitudinal change among Ghanaians in the fight against improper disposal of waste in the country.

Waste in Ghana

His comments come after numerous plastic bottles, pure water sachets, takeaway packs, polythene bags and all types of waste choked and overflowed a gutter at Asylum Down in Accra after 30-minutes of rainfall.

He emphasised the need for all and sundry to be law-abiding, and to be responsible to change attitudes and behaviours to change the status quo.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "1st rains at Asylum Down, Accra. We really need drastic legislation about plastics, but most of all we need attitudinal change about how we handle litter."