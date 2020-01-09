Clad in red, the caterers, the angry caterers carried their mattresses and pillows and spent the night in front of the President's home if their concerns were not addressed.

The women, who said they have no qualms with Nana Addo, blamed the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection, Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison, for their woes.

According to them, they believe the President has ordered the release of funds to pay them but Mrs. Morrison has turned a deaf ear to their plight, so, they chose to picket the President’s house to let him know that Mrs. Morrison has refused to pay them.

The women said they got angrier when they heard Mrs. Morrison say in the media that all arrears have been paid.

Some of them said they were being pursued by the banks to service loans they took to pre-finance the meals they cook for the pupils.

One of the angry caterers expressed frustration at the amount supposedly paid each of them.

The police, however, succeeded in preventing the women from passing the night in front of the President’s house, citing the lack of prior notification for the picketing.