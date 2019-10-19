"One of my biggest blessings God has ever given me is positioning me at Multimedia Group Limited after my short stint at P &P," Pokua, aka Vim Lady posted on her Facebook wall.

She added: "For 17 years, I have done my best, even left my father on his dying bed to read my bulletin before running to the hospital to bid him farewell. I have learnt from great people and taken lessons from my bad experiences. This is the best time to leave and open avenues for others to grow.

"I'm indebted to all those who helped me on that journey. It's been fun, tears but a great experience. I hope to learn more on my next chapter."

Vim Lady joined Multimedia after a short stint with the new defunct P&P newspaper.

It has been reported that she has joined United Television (UTV).