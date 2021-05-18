Violence and deaths in 2020 elections is no fault of the EC - Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa argues that the Commission is not in charge of election security thus, cannot be blamed for the deaths of some seven persons at five centres during the December polls.

“I use this occasion to clarify that the Electoral Commission is not responsible for election security. The entire electoral process and its success rest on our shoulders, but our mandate as enshrined in the Constitution does not include security.”

We collaborate and partner with our security agencies in their quest to carry out their responsibility of ensuring peace, law, and order at all centres throughout the country.”

She was speaking at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) workshop to review the election.

“We need to define clearly without a shadow of a doubt whose responsibility it is to guarantee security on Election day and to place that responsibility on their shoulders”.

Pulse Ghana

“Additionally, we need to apply the laws to ensure that the perpetrators of the violence are dealt with decisively,” she added.

According to her, the Commission saved ¢522 million of taxpayers money during the process.