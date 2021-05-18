RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Violence and deaths in 2020 elections is no fault of the EC - Jean Mensa

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa has absorbed the electoral body of any blame for the violence in the 2020 general elections.

Jean Mensa, EC boss
Jean Mensa, EC boss Pulse Ghana

According to her, the Commission cannot be held liable for the deaths during the polls.

Recommended articles

Jean Mensa argues that the Commission is not in charge of election security thus, cannot be blamed for the deaths of some seven persons at five centres during the December polls.

“I use this occasion to clarify that the Electoral Commission is not responsible for election security. The entire electoral process and its success rest on our shoulders, but our mandate as enshrined in the Constitution does not include security.”

We collaborate and partner with our security agencies in their quest to carry out their responsibility of ensuring peace, law, and order at all centres throughout the country.”

She was speaking at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) workshop to review the election.

“We need to define clearly without a shadow of a doubt whose responsibility it is to guarantee security on Election day and to place that responsibility on their shoulders”.

Jean Mensa
Jean Mensa Pulse Ghana

“Additionally, we need to apply the laws to ensure that the perpetrators of the violence are dealt with decisively,” she added.

According to her, the Commission saved ¢522 million of taxpayers money during the process.

She further explained that there was no recorded case of Covid-19 during the registration or exhibition of the new voters register.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Somalia rejects John Mahama as AU envoy

John Mahama

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam Goerge warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT advocacy

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia