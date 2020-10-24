The crusade organised by Morning Dew, is a crusade set for the uncommon manifestations of the anointing. So tune in ready to experience Miracles, Healing, and Impartation.

Visible billboards have been mounted in some parts of Accra including Nima and Kanda and the crusade will be televised nationwide on radio and TV channels.

Jesus Miracle crusade

The media platforms are GTV Life, GHOne TV, CTV Agoo Tv, TV Africa, Angel TV, Homebase TV, and

The radio stations are Sweet Melodies FM, Vision1 radio, and CMG. Online streaming on Youtube and Facebook.

Credit: Raphael Yagley