RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Volta Region: 12 commercial sex workers busted in Ho

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The police have arrested a total of 12 commercial sex workers on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the Ho Municipality in the Volta region.

Prostitutes
Prostitutes

The sex workers included 11 foreigners between the ages of 20 and 35.

Recommended articles

The suspects were identified as Flourish Sampson, 25; Gifty Blessing, 26; Gloria John, 25; Blessing Sunday, 23; Sonia Asare, 24; Chiamaka Okulen, 23; Tosin Deli Ada, 35; Rachael Francis, 24; Grace Paul, 28; Annabel John, 20; Juliet Chiamaka, 25, and Joy Tin, 20.

According to the Head of Public Relations of the Volta Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, the sex workers were busted in an operation by personnel from the Police Intelligence and Operations Units in the Volta Region.

DSP Tenge said their arrest followed an intelligence report of the commercial sex activities being a precursor to criminal activities such as bag snatching and robberies within the municipality.

She stated that the suspects were arrested at Mirage pub and will be screened and those found culpable will be put before the court.

She said the operation would be sustained to weed out such elements from the region as a means to minimise the incidence of violent crimes adding that the police were collaborating with the Ghana Immigration Service in their investigations.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tamale: 37-year-old Nigerian fined for attempting to get Ghana Card

Ghana Card

Commercial drivers threaten naked demo over GH¢10 and GH¢11 fuel prices per litre

Drivers protest

Anita Desosoo’s late husband to be laid to rest on March 26

Anita Desosoo’s late husband to be laid to rest on March 26

Teacher arrested for allegedly beating wife to death

Isaac Sarsah beats wife Yaa Linda to death