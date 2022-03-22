Volta Region: 12 commercial sex workers busted in Ho

The suspects were identified as Flourish Sampson, 25; Gifty Blessing, 26; Gloria John, 25; Blessing Sunday, 23; Sonia Asare, 24; Chiamaka Okulen, 23; Tosin Deli Ada, 35; Rachael Francis, 24; Grace Paul, 28; Annabel John, 20; Juliet Chiamaka, 25, and Joy Tin, 20.

According to the Head of Public Relations of the Volta Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, the sex workers were busted in an operation by personnel from the Police Intelligence and Operations Units in the Volta Region.

DSP Tenge said their arrest followed an intelligence report of the commercial sex activities being a precursor to criminal activities such as bag snatching and robberies within the municipality.

She stated that the suspects were arrested at Mirage pub and will be screened and those found culpable will be put before the court.