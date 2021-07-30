Volta secessionist leader arrested; granted bail on health grounds

The court granted a bail application in the sum of GHS16,000 filed on his behalf on health grounds (GHS16,000) with sureties who are required to provide valid IDs of themselves to the court.

The case has been adjourned to 10 August 2021.

The group, in 2020, orchestrated attacks in the Volta Region to demand for their independence.

Members of the Volta separatist on Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked some roads in the Volta Region.

The HSGF, a group championing the secession of parts of Ghana along the border with Togo, declared independence for the territory they call 'Western Togoland' on November 16, 2019.