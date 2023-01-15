V/R: Fire guts shops at Hohoe lorry station, destroying goods

According to reports, the fire started in the early hours of the morning near the Hohoe market razing down several shops, the cause of the fire is yet unknown.
Fire gutted some shops at Hohoe Lorry station on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023’ in the Volta Region destroying goods worth thousands of cedis.
An eyewitness, identified as Kwami, narrating the incident stated that more than 20 shops have been gutted by the fire.
Fire Service personnel from the Kpando division upon call arrived to salvage the situation.
No casualty has yet been recorded.
Watch the video below:
