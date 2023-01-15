ADVERTISEMENT
V/R: Fire guts shops at Hohoe lorry station, destroying goods

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Fire gutted some shops at Hohoe Lorry station on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023’ in the Volta Region destroying goods worth thousands of cedis.

According to reports, the fire started in the early hours of the morning near the Hohoe market razing down several shops, the cause of the fire is yet unknown.

An eyewitness, identified as Kwami, narrating the incident stated that more than 20 shops have been gutted by the fire.

Fire Service personnel from the Kpando division upon call arrived to salvage the situation.

No casualty has yet been recorded.

Watch the video below:

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

