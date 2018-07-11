Court orders WAEC to release cancelled results of 20 BECE candidates

news

An Accra High Court has ordered the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to release the results of 20 candidates whose papers were cancelled following last year’s Basic Education Certification Examinations (BECE).

WAEC took the decision to cancel the results of some 20 students who wrote the 2017 BECE over alleged acts of examination malpractice.

The candidates were accused of colluding to cheat whiles writing some of their exam papers.

However, the affected candidates refused to accept the decision and dragged WAEC to court.

The candidates accused the Examination Council of breaching their fundamental human rights, demanding that their results be released.

Proprietor of the A to Z Preparatory JHS, Godwin Aaron Monyo, lamented the cancellation of the papers at the time, saying it dented the image of the school.

However, latest reports suggest the decision to withhold the results of the 20 students has been revoked.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that an Accra High Court has actually order WAEC to release the results of the 20 candidates whose papers were cancelled after last year’s BECE.