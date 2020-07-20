He said it is very reckless to allow students to write the exams amidst a global pandemic.

Kwasi Pratt cited Nigeria and Kenya which have rescinded their decision to take part in the 2020 WASSCE until the covid-19 situation improves.

“The decision by government take part in the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is needless and reckless absolutely reckless let me explain to you, Nigeria’s education ministry has suspend its WASSCE until the situation improves. What will be the use of 25 “A’s” in an exams and not being able to use the grades”, he added.

According to Kwesi Pratt, there are other several ways of grading students and the continuous assessment is one method.

Over 375,000 candidates to begin 2020 WASSCE today

The West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) commenced today, July 20, 2020.

Over 313,837 SHS finalists are sitting for the WASSCE across Ghana.