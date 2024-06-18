Watch video: Chiefs of La join 'Hands Off Our Hotels' demonstration

The demonstration saw a diverse turnout, from Ghanaians which includes traders, employees to students and elderly residents, all united in their cause.

The protest is against the sale of four Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited.

The hotels in question are the Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, and Busua Beach Resort.

The demonstration, dubbed "Hands Off Our Hotels,' is led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu.

SSNIT defended its decision to sell a 60% stake in the four hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited.

In a statement released on Sunday, May 19, 2024, SSNIT explained that Rock City Hotel Limited submitted the strongest technical and financial proposal among the bids received, meeting the criteria outlined in the Request for Proposals (RFP).

SSNIT emphasised that the selection process was transparent and strictly complied with the Public Procurement Act, ensuring no favouritism was involved. The decision to partner with an investor aimed to raise capital for further investments in their hotels and to improve their management.

The process began in 2018 through International Competitive Tendering (ICT) procedures to ensure a fair and competitive selection process.

SSNIT's press release detailed that in November 2018, they hired a Transaction Advisor to guide the selection of a strategic investor to partner with SSNIT in managing and enhancing the hotels.