The factory which was built at $35 million from an Indian EXIM Bank facility, was inaugurated by former President John Mahama amid pomp and pageantry but was locked after a few test runs.

The factory was also expected to generate energy for its production activities and produce by-products such as molasses for the alcohol industry.

But many challenges, including the unreliable supply of sugarcane for continuous processing after the preliminary test run, hampered the operations of the company.

In November 2017, the government initiated processes to revive operations of the factory.

READ MORE: Stop wasting money on the sugar factory, Kofi Bentsil tells gov't

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, told Parliament that a $24.5million Indian EXIM Bank credit facility was being sourced to develop and implement a plantation and out-grower scheme in a bid to provide raw materials for the factory.

Under the scheme, some 14,100 acres of sugar cane would be cultivated to feed the plant.

Delay in the release of funds for the growth of the sugarcane has turned the plant into a white elephant.

In May 2019, a former board member and secretary to the management board of the Komenda Sugar Factory, Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah revealed that the government is selling 90% shares of the Komenda sugar factory "to their so-called strategic investor".

He said the NPP-led administration under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lacks the political will to run the Komenda sugar factory.

His comments come after the Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen accused the erstwhile Mahama government of attempting to sell the factory two months after it was inaugurated.

He said "They [NDC government] commissioned the factory in May. In two months, they were already selling the factory."

In November 2019, the dormant Komenda Sugar Factory was taken over by a Ghanaian-Indian company.

The company, Park Agrotech Ghana Limited is expected to inject $28 million into the factory between 2020 and 2023.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo inspects Potato Processing Factory under 1DIF

This comes after a bid evaluation process was completed, with Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) appointed as the transaction's advisors.

The Ghana-based company is a subsidiary of the Skylark Group of Companies of India, one of the largest integrated farming businesses in India.

Park Agrotech, which emerged as the successful bidder after a rigorous selection process conducted by the accounting and advisory firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), is expected to invest $11 million of the amount into sugarcane cultivation, $6 million to upgrade plant and machinery and $11million as working capital to bring the ailing factory back on its feet.

A visit to the factory by a pressure group known as the Alliance for Survival of Abandoned Projects (ASAP) reveals that it is not operating and left in the bush whiles serpents and other animals have taken over.

The government handed over the sugar factory to a strategic investor on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Three months down the line, the investor hasn't moved to the site to commence work, whiles the factory keeps deteriorating.

Watch the video below: