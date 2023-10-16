We are committed to leaving no one behind - VRA assures as relief efforts intensify

This exceptional weather pattern has taken a toll on the nation's citizens, farms, homes, and businesses. Last year, Ghana Water had to release water from its dams due to excessive rainfall. Unfortunately, this year, the Volta River Authority (VRA) faces a similar situation.

The heavy rains, especially in the Volta River catchment, have caused a rapid rise in the water level at the Akosombo Dam. To safeguard the dam's integrity and prevent overtopping, VRA initiated controlled spills. However, the rains continued to pour, causing the dam's water level to exceed the maximum operating level of 276 feet. Consequently, VRA had to increase the spill rate from October 9, 2023.

This resulted in heightened flooding in various communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu Districts, as well as the Ada East District.

Throughout this period, high-ranking members of VRA and NADMO have been on-site daily. They not only assess the spill's impact but also distribute relief items and conduct educational outreach on safety in these communities. VRA and NADMO are actively evacuating affected individuals to higher ground.

VRA is dedicated to assisting flood victims and is working tirelessly to fulfill this commitment. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the CEO of VRA, stated during a press briefing on the Akosombo dam, "The people of these communities are our people, and we share in their pain. VRA will deploy every available resource to alleviate the current difficulties. We are in this together and will not leave anyone behind."

To demonstrate this dedication, VRA, in collaboration with NADMO, has provided a substantial amount of relief items, including mattresses, canned food, rice, sugar, toiletries, boats, and hot meals, estimated to be worth millions of Ghana cedis to flood victims. Additionally, VRA is supplying tanker water and potable drinking water to impacted areas.

VRA is committed to supporting these communities until the spilling ends and will intensify relief efforts.

In line with its established evacuation preparation plan, VRA has mobilized staff from its own hospital and clinics to provide high-quality healthcare services.

For the past 13 years, VRA has consistently held annual stakeholder sensitization workshops for all districts likely to be affected by spill activities or dam breaks. These workshops educate residents on the expected impacts and what steps to take upon receiving notifications.