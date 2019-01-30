According to the Registrar of the GMDC, Dr E. K. Atikpui, all efforts to close down the facility located at Weija and prevent its owner from illegal practice has proved futile.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "We went back to the place to get them informed when we learnt that the institution had become operational irrespective of the fact that it was closed down. We went again with them for that institution to be closed again.

"Unfortunately, the Medical and Dental Council is not a law enforcing agency and, therefore, we have done our part directing or assisting; or the police assisting us to make sure that that institution is closed. And for whatever reason, an individual, who is supposed to have been registered by the Medical and Dental Council and go by the rules that govern the medical and dentistry practice in Ghana, decides to take the law into his own hands. What do we do? We report to the appropriate authority."

Dr. Obengfo was on trial for operating a health facility without a license.

He was arrested following the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko, at his medical facility.

However, he has been discharged by an Accra Circuit for lack of evidence.

In her judgment, the trial Judge, Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, said for “want of prosecution" she is discharging Dr. Obengfo.

In her ruling, the Judge explained that prosecution failed to comply with an order to provide lawyers of Dr. Obengfo some documents needed for the trial of the case after several warnings.

She expressed displeasure with the handling of the case by the prosecution which she said goes against rights of the accused person.