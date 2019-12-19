Kwame Akuffo & Co. Unlimited said they do not have the capacity to pay any customer of the defunct gold dealership firm.

On Wednesday, Menzgold announced that it was commencing payment of customers from Friday, December 27, 2019.

Embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

In a statement, the company said “we shall start to settle all transactions in September 2018 and those who didn’t access any extra values, as we proceed in the first above described mode and manner.”

Signed by its Head of Communications, Nii Amarh Amarteifio, Menzgold said its assets and bank accounts remain frozen.

The defunct gold dealership firm then stated that “our lawyers shall agree with claimants upon invitation, as to where and how to legally receive payment.

“Claims shall be settled in full and shall be subject to an invitation from our legal team: Kwame Akuffo & Co. Unlimited,” the company added.

However, reacting to this, Kwame Akuffo & Co. rejected the instruction, insisting they do not have the capacity to pay customers.

In a statement, the law firm said it has already informed “the Client [Menzgold] that the firm does not have the capacity to carry out the said exercise.

“The firm is, therefore, unable to accept instructions in that regard,” the law firm stated, while advising Menzgold to “instruct a third-party entity to carry out the instructions in respect of the above mentioned.”